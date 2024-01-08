Maldives row: MakeMyTrip claims 3,400% jump in searches for Lakshadweep, launches 'Beaches of India' campaign

New Delhi : Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Monday announced the launch of a 'Beaches of India' campaign after seeing more than a 3,400 per cent jump in searches related to Lakshadweep since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the island.

“We have observed a 3,400 per cent increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM’s visit,” the travel company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country’s stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!."

Amid the online boycott Maldives campaign, the Delhi-based EaseMyTrip travel company has also opted to halt all flight bookings to the island nation.

Thie decision comes in response to derogatory remarks made by now-suspended ministers against India and Prime Minister Modi, stemming from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.



Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip was founded by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti. In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation," the founder and CEO, Nishant Pitti wrote on X. The Maldivian government on Sunday suspended its three ministers for their derogatory remarks.