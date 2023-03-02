Male Nurse In Kerala Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Doctor

Authorities detained a male nurse, 24, on Thursday for allegedly raping a female doctor and posting her naked pictures on social media. According to the police, the event happened in December of last year while both people were employed by a hospital in Karnataka.

The 28-year-old doctor was allegedly raped by Nisham Babu, a resident of the Thrissur district, after he had promised her a phoney employment at a hospital in Coimbatore. The doctor is said to have been raped in a hotel in this area, and after falling for the trap, her nude images were stolen. After that, the nurse allegedly threatened to disclose her nude images on social media, which led to the doctor being accused of being sexually assaulted.

The victim reportedly blocked his number after recognising the threat. After that, the accused reportedly posted the victim's naked pictures on social media. According to the police, Babu has been charged with violating IPC section 376 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.