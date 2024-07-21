Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav two architects of LS election outcome: Abhishek Banerjee

In a significant statement, Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday, said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav are two principal architects of the Lok Sabha election outcome.

“Two persons are the principal architects of the results. One is Mamata Banerjee and the other is Akhilesh Yadav. They have washed out BJP from their respective states,” Banerjee said while addressing Trinamool Congress’ Martyr’s Day rally here on Sunday.

However, he did not name Congress, which is the biggest party in terms of numerical presence in the opposition INDIA. bloc, even once. Political observers feel that through this statement Banerjee has given a subtle message that in the coming days, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party will be taking the lead role in determining the political strategies of the INDIA. bloc.

In fact, Akhilesh Yadav was the only leader from the INDIA bloc who had been invited by the Chief Minister to attend the Martyr’s Day rally here.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Banerjee also explained the reason behind his hiatus for over a month after the Lok Sabha election results were announced. “I was not visible in any political programme for the last one month. I was analysing the results during this interim period. You can see the results of the analysis within the next three months,” said Banerjee.

He also said that the people of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections have given a fitting reply to the BJP for misusing the Central investigating agencies to harass the Trinamool Congress leaders.

“BJP harassed me. Even my aged parents and child were not spared. But I said that we will shout ‘Jai Bangla’ even if my throat is slit. Before the elections, they said that they would wipe out Trinamool Congress from West Bengal. Now I can proudly say that with 29 Lok Sabha members and 13 Rajya Sabha members, Trinamool Congress is the third biggest political party in the country in terms of Parliamentary presence,” the Trinamool general secretary said.

He concluded his speech by claiming that the party’s performance in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls will surpass the results of 2024 and 2021.