Mamata Banerjee And Akhilesh Yadav Chose Unity For 2024 Election Without Congress

Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee both declared that they will not support the Grand Old Party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, putting a damper on the Congress's plans to battle the BJP jointly with other Opposition parties in 2024. This happened after SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had a meeting with the chief minister of West Bengal on Friday in Kolkata.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a senior Trinamool Congress lawmaker, declared following a meeting of the party's leaders that the party will pursue its own course while remaining independent of both the Congress and the BJP. The party, he continued, was not talking of a third front at the moment, but he also cautioned the Congress against thinking it was the main leader of the opposition.



Bandopadhyay declared after the meeting at Mamata Banerjee's home that the TMC would consult with "strong regional parties" in the coming days to develop a strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav made similar remarks as well. He declared that his party would stand strongly with TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and keep equal distance from both the Congress and the BJP.