Live
- Respiratory cases spike in State
- Bengal Govt anxious over unspent rural development funds
- Congress to hold extended executive meet on Jan 3
- Regulation of trains due to traffic and power block
- Phase-II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha begins tomorrow
- Let’s welcome New Year with one crore hopes: Naidu
- Fierce fight on the cards in Nellore rural constituency
- The future of higher education in 2024
- It is going to be a 'hot' fight in a 'cool' segment!
- 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
Just In
Mamata Banerjee Commends TMC's Founding Day, Vows To Defend Democratic Rights
- On the TMC's foundation day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extends congratulations to party members, emphasizing her unwavering determination to thwart malevolent forces and persevere in the ongoing struggle for democratic rights.
- Reflecting on the significance of TMC's establishment in 1998, Banerjee underscores the party's commitment to defend national integrity, uphold state interests, and champion democratic rights.
On the occasion of the TMC's founding day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the party's members and emphasized her unflinching will to fend off evil forces and continue the fight for the people's democratic rights.
When considering the significance of the TMC's founding on January 1, 1998, Banerjee emphasized that the party's founding was a sign of its resolve to defend the nation's integrity, protect state interests, and fight for the protection of democratic rights for the general populace.
In a statement released on X, Banerjee acknowledged the TMC family's current state of being showered with love and affection from all directions and expressed her humble gratitude for the commitment and selflessness of each party member and supporter. She also stressed the strength that comes from the party's unwavering support, declaring that the party will continue to fight for the welfare of every citizen in this large democratic nation. She also pledged to resist any evil forces and to continue fighting for the country's common people no matter what obstacles arise.
Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, a key player in West Bengal politics, guided the TMC to a decisive win in the 2021 assembly elections, guaranteeing her role as chief minister for a record-breaking three terms.