Mamata Banerjee Commends TMC's Founding Day, Vows To Defend Democratic Rights

On the occasion of the TMC's founding day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the party's members and emphasized her unflinching will to fend off evil forces and continue the fight for the people's democratic rights.

When considering the significance of the TMC's founding on January 1, 1998, Banerjee emphasized that the party's founding was a sign of its resolve to defend the nation's integrity, protect state interests, and fight for the protection of democratic rights for the general populace.

In a statement released on X, Banerjee acknowledged the TMC family's current state of being showered with love and affection from all directions and expressed her humble gratitude for the commitment and selflessness of each party member and supporter. She also stressed the strength that comes from the party's unwavering support, declaring that the party will continue to fight for the welfare of every citizen in this large democratic nation. She also pledged to resist any evil forces and to continue fighting for the country's common people no matter what obstacles arise.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, a key player in West Bengal politics, guided the TMC to a decisive win in the 2021 assembly elections, guaranteeing her role as chief minister for a record-breaking three terms.