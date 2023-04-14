Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates New Auditorium In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, on Thursday inaugrated the Dhano Dhanye Auditorium, a cutting-edge indoor venue in Alipore, Kolkata. According to a tweet made by Ms. Banerjee on her official account, it cost Rs 440 crore to build.

Her post also includes beautiful drone-shot images of the building. They depict the conch-shaped structure both during the day and at night. The West Bengal government claims that it is a present for the city before Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year's Day), which falls on April 15. The amphitheatre has the shape of a holy conch, and the chief minister uploaded multiple images of it on her Twitter account along with a message of happiness.

A proud moment as we inaugurate the Dhanadhanyo Auditorium, a state-of-the-art indoor facility built at a cost of ₹440 Crore.My sincere appreciation to the PWD for making this dream project a reality.This modern marvel is a symbol of progress and development in our state. pic.twitter.com/ApfbvWDhmX — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 13, 2023

The auditorium which spans 4.5 acres and features two auditoriums with seating capacities of 2,000 and 540, as well as minor conference facilities, was the chief minister's idea. Hidco will take care of its upkeep. Also, it contains a food court, parking spaces, and electrical charging stations. The auditorium contains two halls, the larger of which can seat 2,000 people and the smaller of which can hold 540.

Meanwhile, in December 2017, construction on Dhanadhanyo Auditorium began. Construction was supposed to be finished in 40 months, however COVID-19 caused a delay.

Furthermore, West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation has been given the responsibility of maintaining Dhanadhanyo Auditorium. The agency also published a tender for a number of the tasks that need to be done there. As Banerjee placed the foundation stone for the auditorium, she announced its name.