Mamata Banerjee to set the tone for Trinamool's campaign roadmap on Sunday

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will set the tone for her party’s campaign roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a mega rally of the party to be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday.
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will set the tone for her party’s campaign roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a mega rally of the party to be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday.
Trinamool insiders said that there is also a possibility that the Chief Minister might drop hints about the probable list of party candidates for the elections.
Apart from Banerjee, the party’s national General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee will also address the rally, among others.
“We expect the Chief Minister to outline a specific campaign roadmap on issues such as non-payment of Central dues to the state government under various Centrally-sponsored schemes, besides updating the people about the different welfare schemes introduced by her government.
"We are also expecting her to give specific guidelines to counter the negative propaganda of the opposition on different issues,” said a senior member of the state Cabinet.
The Chief Minister is also expected to reply to the different accusations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the state government and the Trinamool Congress at the three successive rallies he held in the state, the last being in Siliguri on Saturday.
On Saturday afternoon, Abhishek Banerjee inspected the rally venue to oversee the arrangements.
On why the rally has been christened as 'Janagarjan Sabha', the state Cabinet member said the mega event will mark the beginning of public outcry against the 'misrule' of the BJP in the country.
Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The 'Janagarjan Sabha' will mark the beginning of the total wipeout of the Trinamool Congress from West Bengal. The Trinamool too has realised that the party is losing public confidence, and hence it is trying to keep itself afloat through such gimmicks."