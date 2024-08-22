Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi For Stricter Rape Laws Amid Kolkata Hospital Tragedy

In the wake of a devastating rape and murder case at a Kolkata government hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for more stringent laws concerning rape cases. This move comes as public outrage intensifies over the tragic incident involving a trainee doctor.

The Trinamool Congress-led state government has come under fire for its handling of the case and the subsequent vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, where the crime occurred. The Supreme Court expressed dismay at the state's inability to control the vandalism, stating they were "unable to comprehend" the situation.

Banerjee has pointed fingers at the BJP and Left parties, accusing them of instigating the hospital vandalism and potentially tampering with evidence. She had initially promised to seek capital punishment for the perpetrator and issued an ultimatum to the police to solve the case by August 18, failing which it would be transferred to the CBI.

However, on August 13, the Calcutta High Court intervened, handing the investigation over to the CBI. The court's decision highlighted "serious lapses" in the hospital administration and noted the lack of progress in the investigation five days after the incident.

In a show of solidarity with the victim, Banerjee led a large rally in Kolkata on August 17, calling for justice and the hanging of the accused, who was identified as a civic volunteer associated with the police.

This case has become a focal point in West Bengal, intersecting with broader discussions on women's safety, law enforcement effectiveness, and political accountability. As the investigation continues under CBI supervision, the incident remains a critical issue in the state's political and social landscape.