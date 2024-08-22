Live
- Search for missing migrants underway after boat capsizes in Serbia: Ministry
- Waqf Amendment Bill is unconstitutional, undemocratic & unfair: Maulana Madani
- Tripura flood death toll rises to 12, more NDRF teams deployed
- Don't divert attention from MUDA scam by making allegations against me: Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah
- Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi For Stricter Rape Laws Amid Kolkata Hospital Tragedy
- Thane Badlapur Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Kindergarteners; Troubled Domestic Life Revealed
- It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about results: Rohit Sharma
- Water tariff hike inevitable in Bengaluru despite any objections: K'taka Dy CM
- England and Zimbabwe to play in a Test match after more than 20 years
- 65-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped On Karnataka Hospital Premises; Accused Arrested
Just In
Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi For Stricter Rape Laws Amid Kolkata Hospital Tragedy
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seeks tougher legislation on rape cases following the horrific incident at a Kolkata hospital, as the state government faces criticism and judicial scrutiny.
- The Trinamool Congress-led state government has come under fire for its handling of the case and the subsequent vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, where the crime occurred.
In the wake of a devastating rape and murder case at a Kolkata government hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for more stringent laws concerning rape cases. This move comes as public outrage intensifies over the tragic incident involving a trainee doctor.
The Trinamool Congress-led state government has come under fire for its handling of the case and the subsequent vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, where the crime occurred. The Supreme Court expressed dismay at the state's inability to control the vandalism, stating they were "unable to comprehend" the situation.
Banerjee has pointed fingers at the BJP and Left parties, accusing them of instigating the hospital vandalism and potentially tampering with evidence. She had initially promised to seek capital punishment for the perpetrator and issued an ultimatum to the police to solve the case by August 18, failing which it would be transferred to the CBI.
However, on August 13, the Calcutta High Court intervened, handing the investigation over to the CBI. The court's decision highlighted "serious lapses" in the hospital administration and noted the lack of progress in the investigation five days after the incident.
In a show of solidarity with the victim, Banerjee led a large rally in Kolkata on August 17, calling for justice and the hanging of the accused, who was identified as a civic volunteer associated with the police.
This case has become a focal point in West Bengal, intersecting with broader discussions on women's safety, law enforcement effectiveness, and political accountability. As the investigation continues under CBI supervision, the incident remains a critical issue in the state's political and social landscape.