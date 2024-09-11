Live
Mamata invites agitating junior docs for meeting to end impasse
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening invited the agitating junior doctors for a meeting at the state secretariat to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar hospital issue. "Your small delegation (maximum 10 persons) may visit ‘Nabanna' now to meet government representatives," an email sent by the state's Health Secretary N S Nigam to the protesting medics said.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the CM is waiting at her chamber for the delegation of junior doctors to arrive for the meeting. "The chief minister has been waiting at her chamber... We are yet to get any reply from them," Bhattacharya said. Speaking to reporters, one of the agitating junior doctors said receiving the mail from Nigam is an “insult for us”, as they have been seeking his resignation over the RG Kar hospital issue.