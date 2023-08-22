Mamata lashes out at ED for its renewed search operations

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the latter’s renewed raid and search operations in the state since Monday, just a day after her nephew and Trinamool Congress' national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata after competing his ophthalmological treatment in the US.

“The boy just returned the day before yesterday and fresh movements by the central agency have started from yesterday. I was informed by my counsel that the operation started as early as 6 a.m.,” Banerjee said while speaking at an event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

The Chief Minister also expressed ire over the style adopted by the ED while conducting their raid and search operations.

“The raiding officials should have a warrant for conducting raids at somebody’s private premises. At least the legal occupants of the premise should be informed. If anyone is not accustomed with English or the local language of Bengal, he or she should be allowed to take the help of his or her counsel,” Banerjee said.

She also claimed that often the raiding sleuths are entering the premises by breaking the locks open.

“They are even forcing the attendants out of the premises. Can anyone guarantee that they will not plant anything within the premises then,” the Chief Minister questioned.

She also said that the ED officials are yet to reach Harish Chatterjee Street.

“If they want, they might come at a later stage,” she said.

Incidentally, the residences of both Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee are located on Harish Chatterjee Street near the Kalighat temple in South Kolkata.