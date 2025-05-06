Mamata refutes charge of using neem wood from Puri

Murshidabad: Asserting that she doesn’t “need to steal”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rubbished as “baseless” the allegations of using sacred neem wood from Puri’s Jagannath temple to make the idols for the newly built Digha temple. She also expressed grave concern over reports of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha.

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad, Banerjee hit out at critics, asserting that her government had “no reason to use stolen wood” and dismissed the controversy as a politically motivated ploy to malign her. “Why would we use stolen neem wood? We have our sources of neem wood. These allegations are baseless and unacceptable,” Banerjee said. “When Mamata Banerjee builds the Kalighat Skywalk and Dakshineswar Skywalk, then there is no question. When she does Kali Puja or Durga Puja, then there is no question. But now Jagannath Dham has hurt them (BJP)? They are saying I stole neem wood. My house has four neem trees, for their information. Ask them how many they need. I do not need to steal,” she said.

The controversy erupted after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri questioned a senior servitor over allegations that sacred leftover wood from the Puri shrine was used to craft idols for the newly inaugurated temple in Digha. The Digha temple project, backed by the West Bengal government, has been pitched as a major religious and tourism hub. Banerjee, however, dismissed the insinuation that her government or the temple project in Digha had anything to do with sacred wood from Odisha. “Our idol was supposed to be made of marble. Many of us have Jagannath idols at home. I heard Daityapati was summoned, but he has clearly said what is being told is false,” Banerjee said. Taking a sharp swipe at her political opponents, Banerjee said, “Why are they so angry just because we have built a Jagannath temple in Digha? Is it a crime to worship Lord Jagannath in West Bengal? Why does it hurt them so much? We all go to Puri. When I go to Puri, the RSS and BJP protest against me. Have you forgotten?”