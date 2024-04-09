Man accused of killing live-in partner in Delhi nabbed after 1400 km chase in four states

New Delhi: After a Herculean chase of 48 hours and 1400 km spanning four states -- Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat -- a 27-year-old man, who killed his live-in partner and then stuffed her body into the wardrobe, was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan while attempting to escape by ambulance, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the accused was identified as Vipul Tailor, a resident of Gujarat's Surat, and is a notorious criminal previously involved in 10 cases, including attempted murder, violations of the NDPS Act, etc.

According to police, on April 3, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Dabri police station at 10:40 p.m. regarding the murder of a woman in Gali No. 10, Rajapuri following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the caller Mustekin, father of Rukshar, met the police team and told them that one man named Vipal Tailor killed his daughter.

Further, he told police that his daughter had been living in this flat with her boyfriend, Vipal Tailor, for the past one and a half months.

“Inside the flat, Rukhsar alias Riya was found in a sitting position inside a large wardrobe with sliding doors. Superficial wounds and strangulation marks were evident on her body, suggesting resistance. Household items were strewn across all three rooms, indicating a struggle. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased had been cohabiting with her friend Vipul,” said a senior police official.

During the probe, CCTV footage analysis determined that Vipul left the premises at around 9.00 p.m. in his car

“It was ascertained that the accused had crossed the Sohana, Mumbai Expressway Toll Plaza,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

Subsequently, a police team was dispatched to pursue the car. “The team trailed Vipul's car from Delhi to Udaipur, Rajasthan. Despite Vipul's attempts to mislead by changing routes, the team persisted for 48 hours until an accident occurred, resulting in Vipul sustaining injuries,” said the DCP.

It was learnt that Vipul was subsequently ferried by an ambulance to Bhilwara. “Upon reaching the hospital, it was further learnt that instead of receiving treatment, he boarded another private ambulance bound for Surat, Gujarat,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that the team continued the pursuit, ultimately apprehending him after a lengthy chase spanning 1400 kilometres while he was in an injured state.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Vipul was previously involved in 10 cases under myriad heads of crime.

“In 2020, he was arrested in an NDPS Act case in Delhi, where opium was seized from his possession. Additionally, it was discovered that the deceased Rukhsar, had three cases registered against her under the ITP Act in Surat City, Gujarat,” said the DCP.

Vipul had come in contact with Rukhsar at a Spa Center, which was being run by her in Surat.

“After that, they were residing together as friends. During this period, at the request of Rukhsar, Vipul paid about Rs seven lakh to her for the purchase of the flat. The deceased further insisted on more money to pay the rest of the instalments of the flat. On this issue, a quarrel had ensued several times between the two,” said the DCP.

Dismayed by the continuous demand for money and also by the pressure for marriage, Vipul planned to eliminate her.

“On an ill-fated day, she was in a state of intoxication and cashing upon the same, the accused murdered her and fled from the said flat,” said the DCP.