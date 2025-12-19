CM Naidu to unveil Vajpayees statue

Anakapalli: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is slated to unveil the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Anakapalli on December 20.

The statue unveiling ceremony will be organised as part of the ‘Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra’ and to highlight the milestones achieved in public service, welfare of the poor, good governance and visionary development policies undertaken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and inclusive development being witnessed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, the statue unveiling ceremony will be organised at Anakapalli Flyover Circle.

Earlier, BJP state president PVN Madhav and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh had invited Naidu to unveil the statue of the former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

Several alliance leaders and an army of public representatives to attend the ceremony scheduled in Anakapalli.

After arriving at Tallapalem village, Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend ‘Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra’ programme. Later, he is attending Praja Vedika and cadre meetings.