  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

CM Naidu to unveil Vajpayees statue

  • Created On:  19 Dec 2025 8:35 AM IST
CM Naidu to unveil Vajpayees statue
X

Anakapalli: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is slated to unveil the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Anakapalli on December 20.

The statue unveiling ceremony will be organised as part of the ‘Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra’ and to highlight the milestones achieved in public service, welfare of the poor, good governance and visionary development policies undertaken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and inclusive development being witnessed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, the statue unveiling ceremony will be organised at Anakapalli Flyover Circle.

Earlier, BJP state president PVN Madhav and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh had invited Naidu to unveil the statue of the former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

Several alliance leaders and an army of public representatives to attend the ceremony scheduled in Anakapalli.

After arriving at Tallapalem village, Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend ‘Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra’ programme. Later, he is attending Praja Vedika and cadre meetings.

Tags

Atal Bihari Vajpayee statueChandrababu NaiduAnakapalli eventAtal-Modi Good Governance YatraBJP alliance programme
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Devpt works taken up as per public needs: Tummala

Devpt works taken up as per public needs: Tummala

National News

More
Share it
X