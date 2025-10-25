Man arrested after molesting Australian female cricket players in Indore for world cup

Indore: In a disturbing incident that has spotlighted women's safety concerns in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested 28-year-old Aqeel, a resident of Azad Nagar, for allegedly molesting two Australian women cricketers in Indore, who were lodging in a prominent hotel for the ICC Women's World Cup.

According to police officials, “The incident occurred at around 11 am on Thursday when the two players were en route to a cafe situated approximately half a kilometer away from the hotel.”

The players immediately sent an SOS alert. The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance. The Australian team security manager also filed a complaint at MIG police station.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials met the two players, recorded their statements, and registered a First Information Report under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

A police official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Aqeel Khan, was apprehended.

He was apprehended late on Friday, and the investigation is going on, police said on Saturday.

Police officials said that Aqeel, astride a black motorcycle, approached the players, slowed his vehicle, and inappropriately touched them before speeding away.

Terrified, one of the victims promptly contacted the team's security officer Danny Simmons, who relayed the information to hotel authorities and the Vijay Nagar police station.

Coincidentally, a quick-thinking passerby jotted down the bike's registration number during the alleged harassment.

Leveraging the vehicle registration provided by the eyewitness, a dedicated team traced Aqeel to his Azad Nagar residence in North Indore and apprehended him less than four hours after the report was made.

"The suspect's motorcycle aligned precisely with the eyewitness description and number plate," police said.

Yet, the rapid arrest belies deeper systemic flaws. Police insiders have conceded an ‘Intelligence lapse’ in the operation. Given the high-profile sporting event and the vulnerability of female cricketer, “insufficient security measures were in place around the hotel vicinity”, they said on Saturday.

No routine patrols or undercover personnel were assigned to the brief pathway to the cafe, a common thoroughfare for team outings.

The accused Aqeel, employed as a local delivery executive, had his vehicle seized. Further investigations are going on in the matter.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is ongoing," police added.