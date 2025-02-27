Man dies in bee attack in MP's Shahdol

Bhopal: In an unusual and tragic event, an elderly man was killed and several others were injured when a swarm of bees launched a fierce attack on them in Gura village of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, officials said.

Gura village is located within the Vyohari police station area, 75 km from Shahdol district's headquarters.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a villager was performing a 'havan' after returning from the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The smoke rising from the havan apparently provoked the bees, sending them into a frenzy. The victim, identified as 75-year-old Premlal Kol, was unable to escape and succumbed to the deadly stings before he could receive medical attention.

While the cause of the bees' agitation remains under investigation, the Vyohari police station's investigating officer noted that Premlal, due to his advanced age, was unable to flee in time.

The officer further stated that Premlal's body had been sent for a post-mortem, and a report was awaited.

"A post-mortem report will make things clear," the officer told IANS over the phone.

Meanwhile, several other villagers were also stung but are reported to be out of danger.

According to sources, the havan was underway, and the smoke disturbed a beehive in a nearby peepal tree, causing the bees to attack the gathered villagers. The ensuing chaos led to a stampede, with people frantically seeking refuge by jumping into water bodies or hiding in their homes.

In the mayhem, Premlal Kol ran towards a field but tragically fell and was severely stung by the bees, leading to his immediate death. Ten other individuals sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.

After the bees dispersed, the injured were taken to the hospital, sources said, but Premlal was missing. His body was discovered four hours later, lying in a field 200 meters away from the havan site.