Man drowns in Dehradun river as rain continues at many places

A person drowned in a river overflowing due to heavy rains here, while intermittent rains continued in various areas of Uttarakhand, officails said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of the rain-affected Raipur area of Deh-radun city and directed the officials to take special precautions in sensitive areas and install warning boards.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) said after receiving information about a person drown-ing in the Rispana river on Wednesday night, the State Disaster Response Force team started a search operation and recovered his body.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar (42), a resident of Raipur.

Over the last 24 hours, heavy rains were recorded in many places across the state, including Dehradun.

The SEOC said that 118 mm of rain was recorded in Hathibarkala of Dehradun city and 106 mm in Karanpur; 130.2 mm in Mussoorie; 88 mm in Dunda of Uttarkashi district; 101 mm in Haldwani of Nain-ital district; 96.6 mm in Mukteshwar; and 78 mm in Khatima of Udham Singh Nagar district.

In Bangapani of Pithoragarh district, 88 mm of rain was recorded, while in Tejam, 60.2 mm of rain was observed. In Almora’s Ranikhet, 96 mm of rain was recorded, while 124 mm of rain was recorded in Kapkot of Bageshwar district. In Tanakpur of Champawat district, the local weather office reported a re-cording of 136 mm of rain.

Due to rain, the water levels of Ganga, Yamuna and their tributary rivers have increased. Further, due to landslides, the SEOC reported that traffic is blocked on 179 small and big roads across the state. Schools up to class 12 remained closed in Dehradun district on Thursday in view of the weather office’s warning of heavy rain.