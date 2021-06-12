Man held for facilitating slain gangsters in Kolkata

Chandigarh : Punjab police on Saturday arrested a man whose credentials and documents were used to hire a flat for the hideout of slain gangsters-turned-drug smugglers Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh in Kolkata.

The arrested person was identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Meham in Haryana.



The development comes three days after Bhullar and Jassi were neutralised by the West Bengal police, after they fired on them when they had raided their flat in Kolkata.



Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Counter Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) Amit Prasad said they have arrested Sumit, a close associate-cum-business partner of Bharat Kumar, who helped Bhullar and Jassi in escaping from Morena in Gwalior and arranged hideout for them in Kolkata after they killed two ASIs Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh in Jagraon on May 15.



Bharat was arrested with 30 bore pistol and Honda Accord car from near Shambhu Border in Rajpura area on June 9 and on his disclosures, Punjab police gave information to the West Bengal police that the duo gangsters were holed up in a rented apartment in Kolkata.



The ADGP said that preliminary investigations had found that both Sumit Kumar and Bharat Kumar, who were business partners since 2015, were involved in illegal sale of fancy mobile numbers, including mobile numbers of foreign-based telecoms, purchased from different countries and other states, and they used to sell them in Punjab and Haryana at exorbitant rates.



He said Bharat was also found to be in possession of an official identity card of constable Amarjit Singh, which was being used to evade toll plazas while escaping from Gwalior.

