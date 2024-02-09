Man held for faking UPSC aspiration to marry cop

Lucknow: A woman constable has filed an FIR against her husband for cheating and abuse after she found that he had lied about his UPSC aspirant status to woo her for marriage last year.

As per the FIR, Vijay Singh (22) married the woman constable by posing as a student who has cleared the UPSC civil services 2023 mains and was waiting for the interview.

When his lies were exposed, the man allegedly started physically and mentally abusing the constable, who subsequently filed an FIR.

DCP Central Zone, Raveena Tyagi said that Singh, hailing from Gonda, reportedly lured the constable into marriage by deceit.

“He fabricated the documents to convince her of his supposed UPSC success, even creating a fake newspaper report announcing his achievement. The constable agreed to marry him in 2023,” Tyagi said.

However, when she discovered about Singh’s lies, she became the target of his abuse, both physical and mental.

She filed a complaint against him at the Madeyganj police station on Thursday after which the police arrested Singh.

DCP Tyagi said that he is facing charges under various sections, including assault, cruelty by husband, cheating, and forgery. He is currently under investigation and awaits judicial custody.

Further investigation revealed two previously registered cases against Singh in his hometown of Gonda, adding another layer to his troubled past. “We are coordinating with our Gonda counterparts to ensure action against him,” said DCP Tyagi.