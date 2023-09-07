  • Menu
Man held for raping 13-yr-old mentally challenged girl in UP's Bulandshahr

Man held for raping 13-yr-old mentally challenged girl in UPs Bulandshahr
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old mentally-challenged girl in the Khurja Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshah, police said.

The girl's brother told the police that Kanhaiya, 30, had raped his sister, who is mentally challenged.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bajrang Bali Chaurasia, said the alleged incident occurred when the girl had gone to play in the village.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the village and arrested the accused, he added.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination. Further action is being taken, the police said.

