Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 August, 2025
- Philippines president accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, to hold talks with PM Modi
- PM Modi felicitated at NDA meet over Operation Sindoor
- Massive wildfire in central California threatens homes, injures 3 people as it burns out of control
- Heavy rains cause severe floodings in Adoni of Kurnool
- Guard-less goods train derailed in Dhanbad on Jul 31, poses threat to passenger trains: Union
- Hoardings, banners with ‘Antim Johar’ message put up in Ranchi to pay tributes to Shibu Soren
- 59 phones recovered in Kodumur
- Heavy Rains Forecast Across Telangana and Rayalaseema
- Teenage realtor guns down gardener over closed gate in south Delhi
Man held with B’deshi currency near border in WB
Kolkata: A man was apprehended with cash of 6.58 lakh in Bangladeshi currency ‘taka’ in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on...
Kolkata: A man was apprehended with cash of 6.58 lakh in Bangladeshi currency ‘taka’ in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the BSF’s 102 battalion nabbed the man from the Ghojadanga border outpost area on Saturday, it said.
During interrogation, he told the BSF that the currency was given to him by a local, and he was supposed to hand it to a Bangladeshi man waiting across the border, it said.
In return, he was promised a payment of Rs 500, it added.
“Detailed questioning of the man has given some important leads related to this smuggling, and they point towards an active network across the border,” the statement said.
He was handed over to the police along with the seized Bangladeshi currency for legal action, the BSF said.(PTI)