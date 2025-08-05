Man held with B’deshi currency near border in WB

Kolkata: A man was apprehended with cash of 6.58 lakh in Bangladeshi currency ‘taka’ in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the BSF’s 102 battalion nabbed the man from the Ghojadanga border outpost area on Saturday, it said.

During interrogation, he told the BSF that the currency was given to him by a local, and he was supposed to hand it to a Bangladeshi man waiting across the border, it said.

In return, he was promised a payment of Rs 500, it added.

“Detailed questioning of the man has given some important leads related to this smuggling, and they point towards an active network across the border,” the statement said.

He was handed over to the police along with the seized Bangladeshi currency for legal action, the BSF said.(PTI)