Man In Delhi Survived On Streets for 13 Days Following Murder of Former Live-In Partner; Apprehended by Police

The individual in question, identified as Deepak Kumar, had been evading authorities since August 1, subsequent to the discovery of the lifeless body of his former partner, Pooja, aged 43 and known by her singular name, in her residence at Geeta Colony in eastern Delhi. Law enforcement officials reported that the suspect had left behind a note detailing his intent to end his own life after murdering Pooja. Nonetheless, there were signs suggesting that he lacked the resolve to carry out this plan.

Rohit Kumar Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Shahdara, revealed that Deepak Kumar was apprehended on Sunday following a lead provided by a homeless individual residing near Nigam Bodh Ghat. This individual recognized the suspect from a photograph and alerted the police team surveying the vicinity, suggesting that Kumar might be found on the streets outside a temple.

Meena stated, "Upon searching the vicinity of the temple, our teams located Kumar on the pavement... We have successfully solved the murder case through Kumar's arrest."

Allegedly, Kumar confessed to law enforcement that he had attempted self-harm by inflicting wounds on his hands using a blade he had procured before taking Pooja's life. However, he lacked the resolve to proceed with ending his own life, as stated by DCP Meena.

The police divulged that Pooja's initial husband had passed away several years ago. After her remarriage, the relationship soured, leading to their separation. Pooja encountered Deepak Kumar approximately four years ago, and the two were together for that duration.

However, their relationship deteriorated over time due to frequent disputes arising from Kumar's persistent suspicions of Pooja's involvement with another man. Around two months ago, they separated, with Kumar relocating to the Najafgarh area of southwest Delhi, near his sister Sonia's residence. DCP Meena added, "Nonetheless, he remained embittered and felt deceived. He took Pooja's life due to his anger and frustration."

The Geeta Colony police station received a distress call regarding Pooja's murder at around 7:30 pm on August 1. She had been fatally assaulted with a hammer. Pooja's teenage son reportedly informed the police that Kumar had visited earlier in the afternoon before leaving for his tuition classes. Upon returning, the door was locked, prompting Pooja's son to forcibly enter, discovering his mother's lifeless body.

Subsequently, Kumar went missing. Police contacted his sister, Sonia, who purportedly informed them that Kumar had contacted her that evening to confess to Pooja's murder and his subsequent intention to end his own life. Meena stated, "A team was dispatched to Sonia's residence to gather evidence... and a purported suicide note left by Kumar was discovered."

Kumar's cellphone was unreachable. As the last known location was in proximity to the Yamuna River, Meena explained that law enforcement launched an extensive search along the riverbank. Additionally, police coordinated with Uttar Pradesh authorities to ascertain if Kumar's body had surfaced there. However, these efforts yielded no breakthrough. Consequently, police teams concentrated on areas near the Yamuna River. The police assigned teams to search neighboring localities with images of the suspect, eventually leading to the identification of the suspect by a homeless individual.