Man In Kerala Allegedly Detained By People For 'Stealing' Utensils Died

A 50-year-old man was imprisoned by locals after allegedly stealing kitchen utensils from a house in Perunguzhi near Chirayinkeezhu. He died on Friday at the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram while undergoing treatment.



On May 29, Chandran, a Vengode resident, was caught'stealing.' The event brought back memories of a tribal youth named Madhu being lynched by a crowd in Attappady, Palakkad, in 2018 after a mob accused him of stealing.

Chandran's family claims that he was beaten up by locals before being handed over to the Chirayinkeezhu police. As per the policemen on the scene, Chandran did not report any physical assault despite mentioning stomach ache. According to an officer, he was released on station bail after the house owner refused to register a complaint.

Chandran's relative Sasikala, with whom he was staying before being transferred to MCH, claimed that the local folks' assault aggravated Chandran's already precarious health. Chandran was rushed to the basic health centre at Vengode on May 31 with stomach pains. Despite the doctor's instructions, he did not seek additional treatment at MCH.

They have filed a lawsuit for unnatural death based on Sasikala's complaint. The inquest was performed in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer, according to Station House Officer Prathapa Chandran, and no exterior injuries were found on the deceased. The doctor who performed the autopsy discovered no proof that Chandran died as a result of assault injuries.