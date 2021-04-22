Man in shock after news of pregnant wife’s death thru video call

New Delhi: A man outside the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in New Delhi could be seen weeping inconsolably after losing his eight-month pregnant wife and unborn child on Wednesday afternoon.



Mohammad Parvez, the brother of the deceased woman, told IANS, "My sister did not suffer from coronavirus according to the doctors who examined her on Tuesday night. After undergoing testing, the doctor said she was fine so we are shifting her to the ICU."

"After shifting her to the ICU ward, nobody was allowed to enter it. My brother-in-law Abdul Majid made a video call on Wednesday morning and spoke to the doctor who told him that both were absolutely fine," Parvez added.

After the wife was admitted in the ICU, Abdul Majid enquired from the doctors about the condition of his wife and unborn child. However, doctors continued to assure them that the patient was fine.

The doctor repeated that the woman was fine at 7 a.m on Wednesday and after a span of a few hours, Abdul Majid was suddenly told that his pregnant wife had died.

Abdul, who wept outside the hospital while informing his family members about the demise, told IANS, "I went to the emergency ward at 7 a.m. in the morning when a person sitting outside the hospital ward told me that both my wife and child were fine."

"I just went to the fourth floor of the hospital a little while later. When I couldn't find my wife there, the doctor told me that she is on the fifth floor. Your wife and the child are fine, but now suddenly I have been told through a video call that both of them have died." A record 28,395 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Delhi on Tuesday while 277 people died due to the infection.