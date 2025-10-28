Live
- High Court stays Congress government’s order restricting public gatherings
- NimbusPost Launches ‘Nimbus Checkout’ – The Only Pay-Per-Prefill Checkout for Shopify Sellers
- Brazilian model molested in Bengaluru; delivery boy arrested
- Two youths killed in hit-and-run accident near Doddaballapur
- Telangana Weather Update: Cyclone Motha Brings Heavy Rain to Andhra and Telangana
- Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force welcomes INS Sahyadri at Sasebo
- Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (October 28, 2025) – ₹165 per Gram, ₹1,65,000 per Kg
- Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's preparations as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast
- Counter intelligence wing of J&K CID saves two teenagers from terror trap
- OnePlus 15 Unveiled: Massive 7,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and Sleek Design Set a New Benchmark
Man killed by son, nephew for abusing his minor daughters
Mathura: A 55-year-old man who had allegedly been sexually abusing his minor daughters was killed with a gun and sword by his son and nephew, both...
Mathura: A 55-year-old man who had allegedly been sexually abusing his minor daughters was killed with a gun and sword by his son and nephew, both minors, in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.
The man, Pawan Chaudhary, was allegedly a criminal with a history of robbery, kidnapping and molestation cases slapped against him earlier, they said .
His brother told police that Chaudhary was accused of murdering his wife and mother.
According to police, the girls -- aged 13 and 14 years -- had come to stay with Chaudhary’s elder brother at a village in Kosikalan area during Diwali, in a bid to escape the abuse and torture. Their brother was already staying with the uncle to pursue his studies.
On hearing their cries, his son and nephew tried to stop him, but he attacked them as well. In the melee, the minor boys snatched Chaudhary’s country-made pistol and a sword and killed him, police said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said Chaudhary had several cases registered against him in Deeg in Rajasthan, his native place.
“He was a criminal with a history of robbery, kidnapping and molestation. Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased subjected his two minor daughters to abhorrent behaviour, after which they refused to live with him. Their uncle tried to enrol them in a hostel for education, but he brought them back even from there,” Rawat said.
Following the incident, the police apprehended the minor boys. On interrogation, the four children revealed about the repeated abuse and torture.
Station House Officer of Kosikalan police station, Ajay Kaushal, said that Chaudhary’s brother Harishankar corroborated the children’s statements, and said that he had even tried to harass his sister-in-law.