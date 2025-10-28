Man killed by son, nephew for abusing his minor daughters

Mathura: A 55-year-old man who had allegedly been sexually abusing his minor daughters was killed with a gun and sword by his son and nephew, both minors, in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The man, Pawan Chaudhary, was allegedly a criminal with a history of robbery, kidnapping and molestation cases slapped against him earlier, they said .

His brother told police that Chaudhary was accused of murdering his wife and mother.

According to police, the girls -- aged 13 and 14 years -- had come to stay with Chaudhary’s elder brother at a village in Kosikalan area during Diwali, in a bid to escape the abuse and torture. Their brother was already staying with the uncle to pursue his studies.

On hearing their cries, his son and nephew tried to stop him, but he attacked them as well. In the melee, the minor boys snatched Chaudhary’s country-made pistol and a sword and killed him, police said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said Chaudhary had several cases registered against him in Deeg in Rajasthan, his native place.

“He was a criminal with a history of robbery, kidnapping and molestation. Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased subjected his two minor daughters to abhorrent behaviour, after which they refused to live with him. Their uncle tried to enrol them in a hostel for education, but he brought them back even from there,” Rawat said.

Following the incident, the police apprehended the minor boys. On interrogation, the four children revealed about the repeated abuse and torture.

Station House Officer of Kosikalan police station, Ajay Kaushal, said that Chaudhary’s brother Harishankar corroborated the children’s statements, and said that he had even tried to harass his sister-in-law.