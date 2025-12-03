  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Man set ablaze in Jaipur succumbs

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 12:33 PM IST
Man set ablaze in Jaipur succumbs
X

Jaipur: A 25-year-old man, who was set on fire along with a woman after being doused with petrol here on Friday, has succumbed to injuries, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dudu, Deepak Khandelwal, said the man, Kailash Gurjar, had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries. He died during treatment late Monday. The woman, Soni Gurjar, who suffered 45 per cent burns, is undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital and remains in a critical condition, the officer said. According to police, the incident took place around 1 am on Friday in Barolav village in Mukhampura. The duo was allegedly tied up and set ablaze in a field owned by Kailash. Police have arrested two accused --” the woman’s uncle, identified as Birdichand Gurjar, 57, and her brother-in-law, Ganesh Gurjar, 41.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Soni had gone to meet Kailash in the field when the accused allegedly reached the spot, tied the two and set them ablaze.

Tags

Jaipur burn attackHonour crime RajasthanKailash Gurjar deathSoni Gurjar criticalFamily members arrested
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

ChatGPT Restored After Brief Outage as OpenAI Enters ‘Code Red’ Mode

OpenAI quickly resolved a short ChatGPT outage amid an internal ‘code red’ push to boost speed, reliability, and stay ahead of Google.

ChatGPT Restored After Brief Outage as OpenAI Enters ‘Code Red’ Mode

National News

More
Share it
X