Live
Just In
Man sets himself on fire near Parl building
New Delhi: A man on Wednesday attempted to set himself on fire near the new Parliament building, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official. The act of self-immolation occurred near the Railway Bhawan, located opposite the Parliament building in New Delhi.
A fire tender was quickly dispatched to the scene to save the man. Security personnel stationed near Parliament immediately intervened and rushed the man to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for medical attention, the official added. According to DCP New Delhi Devesh Mahla, the man has been identified as Jitendra and he hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.
Jitendra set himself on fire in the park that is in front of the Parliament House and then charged towards the main gate. "The man's family had a dispute with another family in Baghpat over which people from both sides went to jail. Jitendra was upset about this. He came to Delhi by train, reached the Railway Bhawan roundabout and poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire," the police said.