Man Sets Himself on Fire Near Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, Investigation Ongoing

A man allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire near the Rail Bhawan roundabout in New Delhi on Wednesday. Authorities reported that the individual, identified as Jitendra from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, was immediately taken to RML Hospital for medical treatment after the incident. The police have secured the area, and an inquiry is currently in progress.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place in the morning when Jitendra, facing legal issues in his hometown, reportedly set himself alight. Police constables and local civilians quickly responded by extinguishing the flames before they spread further. DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla provided an update, stating that the initial investigation suggests that Jitendra was under stress due to a case filed against him in Baghpat. However, no suicide note has been found at the scene, leaving the motive for his drastic action unclear at this stage.

“We have learned that the man, Jitendra, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, tried to take his life at the Rail Bhawan roundabout. The fire was promptly doused by police officers and civilians who were present. Currently, we are looking into the case that may have led to this tragic incident,” said DCP Mahla.

Authorities have assured that the investigation will continue, and more details will be shared as they emerge. The incident has sparked concerns over public safety near prominent government areas such as Parliament and Rail Bhawan.