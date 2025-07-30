Man shot dead in Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was shot dead in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, police said. The incident occurred around 10 pm, when police received information from a hospital about a man being admitted with gunshot injuries. He later succumbed during treatment.

The deceased was identified as Md Manzur, a resident of Rajouri Garden. He sold clothes in weekly markets, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting took place near Madipur when Manzur was returning home on his rickshaw after closing his stall at the local market. He was shot from close range by unidentified assailants. “There are no signs of robbery. Initial findings point towards a case of personal enmity,” a police officer said. A case has been registered and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the accused.