Live
- General V.K. Singh not to contest Lok Sabha polls
- JNUSU election results likely late on Sunday
- Erode's MDMK MP attempts suicide after ticket denied, in critical condition
- Russian missiles hit Ukrainian gas storage site, Ukraine boosts power imports
- 16 inmates of Jaipur juvenile home try to escape by scaling wall, caught
- Four fishermen dead in Tripura’s Dumboor Lake
- Reduce TET Application Fee
- IPL 2024: Rahul-Pooran half-centuries in vain as Royals beat Giants by 20 runs
- Jankar to stay with Mahayuti, work for its victory in Maharashtra
- Kriti Kharbanda tears off Pulkit Samrat's kurta in haldi pics from wedding
Just In
Man stabs uncle to death in Srinagar
Highlights
A man was arrested in Srinagar on Sunday for stabbing his uncle to death, police said.
A man was arrested in Srinagar on Sunday for stabbing his uncle to death, police said.
Police said that an altercation broke out between Irfan Ahmad Ganie and his uncle, Nisar Ahmad Ganie in the Safa Kadal area and he stabbed his uncle, though another uncle Fayaz Ahmad tried to intervene.
"The victim was rushed to SMHS hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
"Irfan Ahmad Ganie was arrested and FIR 29/2024 was registered in Safa Kadal police station," a police official said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT