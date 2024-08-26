Live
Just In
Man taken into custody for hurling beer bottles at DMK headquarters in Chennai
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have taken a man into custody after two beer bottles were hurled at 'Anna Arivalayam', the DMK headquarters in the Teynampet area of the state capital on Monday morning.
The arrested person has been identified as Govardhan, who, according to the police, came on a two-wheeler and threw two beer bottles inside the Anna Arivalayam on Monday morning.
Police investigation so far has revealed that Govardhan hails from Kannagi Nagar in Chennai. The cops are now interrogating him at the Teynampet police station to find out the reason behind his alleged act.
While the political affiliation of the accused is not clear yet, the police are investigating whether there was a political angle behind the hurling of the liquor bottles at the DMK headquarters.
Commenting on the matter, DMK Tamil Nadu Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi told IANS, “The police are questioning the person who threw beer bottles at our party headquarters. It was an unfortunate incident... Let the police probe the matter and bring out the truth.”
After the brutal murder of Dalit activist and Tamil Nadu BSP President K. Armstrong on July 5, politics in Tamil Nadu has turned murkier with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) cadres coming out in the open against the police and the 'failure' of the state's law enforcement agency in preventing crimes.
Armstrong, a lawyer by profession, was hacked to death on July 5 in the Perambur area of Chennai. Police have so far arrested six people, including Ponnai Balu, brother of notorious gangster Arcot Suresh, who was murdered in 2023, in connection with the case.
In Tamil Nadu, two Dravidian parties -- DMK and AIADMK -- have been engaged in a bitter fight that often gets dragged to the streets.