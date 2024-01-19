Live
- India aiming to reduce offshore dependence on aircraft leasing & financing: PM Modi
- Kolkata Police to act tough against use of coal or wood ovens by roadside eateries
- Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
- CPI-M defends Vijayan, his daughter against ROC findings
- YS Jagan inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar statue, dedicates it to nation
- Paytm registers bumper operating revenue uptick of 38% YoY, PAT improves by Rs 170cr YoY
- Supreme Court grants medical bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar in Life Mission case
- Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users
- Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024
- Under-Construction School Building Collapses in Anekal
Just In
Man, who painted CSK colors and fan of Dhoni ends life in Tamilnadu
The police said that he committed suicide at 4.30 am at his house in Arangur in Cuddalore district
Chennai: In an unfortunate incident, Gopi Krishnan (34), a die-hard fan of Dhoni, who painted his house in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colors, filled the walls with cricketers' figurines and expressed his admiration for Dhoni, committed suicide in the same house on Thursday. The police said that he committed suicide at 4.30 am at his house in Arangur in Cuddalore district.
Gopi's brother Ram said that his brother had financial quarrels with some people in the neighboring village. It is said that he was injured in a fight with them recently. It has been explained that this may be the reason for his suicide. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating. Meanwhile, Gopikrishnan's house went viral on social media a few years ago.