Man, who painted CSK colors and fan of Dhoni ends life in Tamilnadu

The police said that he committed suicide at 4.30 am at his house in Arangur in Cuddalore district

Chennai: In an unfortunate incident, Gopi Krishnan (34), a die-hard fan of Dhoni, who painted his house in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colors, filled the walls with cricketers' figurines and expressed his admiration for Dhoni, committed suicide in the same house on Thursday. The police said that he committed suicide at 4.30 am at his house in Arangur in Cuddalore district.

Gopi's brother Ram said that his brother had financial quarrels with some people in the neighboring village. It is said that he was injured in a fight with them recently. It has been explained that this may be the reason for his suicide. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating. Meanwhile, Gopikrishnan's house went viral on social media a few years ago.

