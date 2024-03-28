Mandaviya slams Kejriwal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for voicing concern over delivery of healthcare services in the city, saying had he been worried he would have implemented the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Mandaviya also slammed Kejriwal for not implementing the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) which focuses on strengthening capacities of health institutions across the continuum of care at all levels.

The minister’s remarks come a day after Kejriwal issued directions from ED custody on ensuring that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and mohalla clinics. Under the PM-ABHIM scheme, Delhi was allocated Rs 2406.77 crore for 1,139 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 11 integrated public health labs, and nine critical care blocks.

“Delhi government has been urged several times to sign the MoU to avail the available financial support under the scheme but it has not yet come forward. If you are really worried about the health of the people of Delhi just come and sign this MoU and take Rs 2,406.77 crore for the people of the city,” Mandaviya said. He said the Delhi government has not implemented the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) due to which around 30 lakh people of the national capital are deprived of the benefits of the scheme which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

“A total of 6,54,041 families (approx. 30 lakhs individuals) of the UT of Delhi are eligible under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. Had the UT been part of AB PM-JAY, it would have received Rs 47 crore per year for scheme implementation,” Mandaviya said. Those who come to work from states outside the city are not able to get the benefit of this scheme due to the absence of hospitals equipped with this scheme in Delhi, he noted. “Delhi hosts a migrant population from across the country. They are generally the beneficiaries of AB PMJAY.