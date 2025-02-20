Manipur Governor Issues 7-Day Amnesty For Surrender Of Illegal Weapons

Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla has initiated a peace-building measure by announcing a seven-day amnesty period for the voluntary surrender of illegally held and looted weapons. The announcement comes at a crucial time for the northeastern state, which has been grappling with ethnic tensions for nearly two years.

In his official statement, the Governor emphasized the urgent need to restore normalcy, enabling residents to resume their daily activities. He acknowledged the significant hardships faced by communities across both valley and hill regions during the 20-month period of unrest that has severely damaged communal harmony.

The amnesty offer specifically targets youth in both the Valley and Hills, encouraging them to surrender weapons at their nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp. Governor Bhalla promised immunity from prosecution for those who comply within the specified timeframe, while warning of strict action against those who retain illegal weapons after the deadline.

This development follows significant political changes in the state, including the implementation of President's rule and the suspension of the state assembly after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. The state has witnessed severe ethnic conflict since May 2023 between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the hill areas, resulting in over 250 casualties and widespread displacement.

The Governor's initiative represents a crucial step toward addressing the ongoing crisis and establishing lasting peace in the region.