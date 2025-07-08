Manipur HC directs NIA to submit detailed progress report on Jiribam killings

Imphal: The Manipur High Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit a “detailed progress report” on the Jiribam killings in November 2024, in which three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community were killed, suspected to be by militants.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Kempaiah Somashekar and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh issued the directive on Monday after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Soram Tekendrajit.

“If the charge-sheet is not filed, this matter should be viewed seriously,” the court order said, expressing concern over the apparent lack of progress in the investigation.

The High Court directed the senior Public Prosecutor-cum-Counsel for Government (PCCG) for the NIA, W. Darakeshwor, to submit a detailed progress report in terms of a charge sheet before the concerned court of law.

PCCG, representing the NIA W. Darakeshwor, appeared physically before the court. Referring to the November 11, 2024, incident, the division bench of the High Court said: “An FIR was registered on the same day by the competent authority. However, to date, no progress report has been submitted by the investigating agency under the provisions of Section 167 of the Cr PC, and no charge has been filed in the rank of the authority.”

“..... it is deemed appropriate that even though the incident occurred on November 11, 2024, it has been more than seven months. There is no progress report submitted by the NIA represented by W. Darakeshwor. The said counsel in this case seeks a short accommodation on the premises that he wants to submit a detailed progress report in terms of charge sheet,” the court said.

The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on July 24, 2025. Three Meitei women and three children, including a 10-month-old infant, were abducted on November 11 last year, allegedly by Kuki militants from the Borobekra area in Jiribam district.

The victims’ bullet-riddled bodies were later recovered on different dates from the Barak River along the Manipur-Assam border in November. Two civilians were also killed, and several houses were burned during the attack.

The November 11, 2024, incident triggered widespread violence in various districts of Manipur, including Jiribam, which shares an interstate border with southern Assam.



