Manipur Police Detain Four In Connection With Shocking Viral Video Of Abduction And Gangrape

Four individuals have been detained by the Manipur Police in relation to the widely circulated video depicting a mob of men assaulting and molesting two women, who were stripped naked and forcibly taken to a field. Manipur Police reported via a tweet on Thursday that they have arrested three additional main accused in the Viral Video Case involving the heinous crimes of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District. With these recent arrests, the total number of apprehended individuals in connection with the case now stands at four.



The Manipur Police emphasized their relentless pursuit in capturing the perpetrators promptly, and ongoing raids are being conducted.

In the Thoubal district of Manipur, a distressing incident occurred on May 4, where a mob subjected two Kuki women to a humiliating act of public nudity and later subjected them to gangrape. Nearly two months later, the video of this appalling event surfaced on social media, evoking widespread anger throughout the nation and eliciting a strong reaction from Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred shortly after clashes in Churachandpur, where the Kuki community protested against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the dominant Meitei community. Due to the prevailing 'communal tension' in the state at that time, no case was registered concerning the heinous incident.

However, after the video of the incident went viral, Manipur Police took suo moto cognizance of the footage on July 19. They promptly registered a case at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in the Thoubal district, charging the perpetrators with abduction, gang rape, and murder.

Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, addressing the action taken regarding the viral video, stated that they will take stern action against all those involved. Every legislator from the ruling BJP condemns this incident in the strongest terms. We will ensure exemplary punishment for the guilty, and we may even seek capital punishment.