Manipur Under President's Rule: Major Crackdown On Militant Groups Sparks Protests

A comprehensive anti-insurgency operation in Manipur has resulted in the arrest of more than 30 militants and numerous village volunteers following the implementation of President's Rule and Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. The operation has targeted various militant organizations, including both valley-based groups like KCP, PLA, PREPAK, and KYKL, as well as Kuki militant groups such as KNA and UNKA.

Security forces have recovered substantial weaponry during their operations, including 15 IEDs and various automatic weapons. The crackdown intensified with a pre-dawn operation in Kakching district, resulting in the detention of over 10 village volunteers.

The operation's timeline reveals a systematic approach, beginning with the discovery of an insurgent hideout in Tengnoupal district on February 15, followed by coordinated raids across multiple districts. High-level security meetings between state police, central paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies have guided the strategic response under President's Rule.

The enforcement of strict security measures, including curfews and enhanced checkpoints, has coincided with widespread protests, particularly in the Imphal Valley. Demonstrators have expressed opposition to the arrest of village volunteers, leading to market closures and tire burning incidents across several districts.

The crackdown occurs against the backdrop of ongoing ethnic tensions between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which have resulted in over 220 casualties since May 2023. The situation remains volatile despite peace-building efforts, with President's Rule imposed on February 13 following Chief Minister Biren Singh's February 9 resignation.