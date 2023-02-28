  • Menu
Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned from their post
New Delhi: Arrested Delhi ministers - Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - on Tuesday resigned from the cabinet.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations.

According to an AAP source, the CM may reshuffle the cabinet after the resignation of two ministers who were holding important portfolios.

Sisodia, who was arrested on Sunday and sent to CBI custody till March 5 on Monday, held 18 portfolios including Finance and Education. He was also holding charge of Health, which was with Jain, who, now, has been in jail for 10 months.

The resignation of the ministers came after the Delhi BJP demanded that jailed ministers should be out of the cabinet.

