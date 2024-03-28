Live
Manmath joins BJD, to contest from Bhubaneswar
Six-time Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray joined the ruling BJD on Wednesday.
Bhubaneswar : Six-time Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray joined the ruling BJD on Wednesday. Manmath, a former commercial pilot, went to the BJD headquarters, Sankha Bhawan, with his supporters in a procession.
He was inducted into the party by its MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sasmit Patra.
Later, in a surprise move, BJD announced Manmath Routray as candidate from high profile Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. Manmath’s name was announced just hours after he formally joined the party. He will contest against former bureaucrat and sitting MP Aparajita Sarangi.
“I will work for the ideology of my father and also Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Both leaders have one agenda in life and that is development. I will work for the development of Odisha,” he said.
Suresh Routray had on Tuesday said he wanted his son to contest elections as a Congress candidate. “I accept Manmath’s decision of joining the BJD as he is mature enough to make decisions on his political career,” said Routray, the MLA of Jatni.
Stating that he would not contest the ensuing polls due to his age, the 80-year-old leader said he would, however, cast his vote in favour of the Congress candidate. Manmath said he has his father’s “blessings”.
“My father wanted me to join the Congress, but I decided to start my political journey under Naveen Patnaik’s leadership,” he said. Manmath resigned as a pilot of Air India and returned to the State in January. He was accorded a grand welcome by his father and his supporters.