Manmohan Samal to helm Odisha BJP once more, formal announcement tomorrow

Senior BJP leader and incumbent BJP state president Manmohan Samal is set to assume the role of Odisha BJP President for a second consecutive term, as the only candidate to file the nomination for the post on Monday.

The ruling BJP’s central observer for the organisational elections in Odisha, Sanjay Jaiswal, on Monday, confirmed that no other nominations were received for the BJP state president post.

"One nomination has been filed for the post of State President, and 32 nominations have been filed for the National Council Member elections. The scrutiny will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. tomorrow, and the names of the State President and Council Members will be announced thereafter,” said Jaiswal.

The central leadership of the party has placed their faith in Samal for his stellar role in the BJP's historic rise to power in Odisha for the first time since independence in 2024.

He had earlier held the post of president of Odisha BJP twice, from 1999 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2004. The senior BJP leader was again elected as state BJP president in March 2023 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Samal was a Rajya Sabha MP between 2000 and 2004. He was also elected to the Odisha Assembly from the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in 2004. Samal was the Minister for Revenue and Food Suppliers & Consumer Welfare departments of Odisha between 2004 to 2008.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari welcomed the unanimous decision. He said that Samal's leadership would provide stability, continuity, and strength to the party.

Citing his vast political experience, Pujari noted that the decision reflects the collective confidence of the party in Samal’s ability to steer the BJP through future elections and organisational expansion.

The Revenue Minister further added that the party leadership felt that his experience should be utilised effectively over the next three years to strengthen the BJP in Odisha. This move aims to ensure unity and readiness for upcoming elections, including the panchayat and Municipality polls.

Former BJP state president, Basant Panda also welcomed Manmohan Samal’s unopposed nomination as Odisha BJP President, calling it a reflection of the party’s internal discipline and collective faith in leadership.

Speaking to media persons, Panda said that Samal is a dedicated and committed leader, and the organisation has shown faith in his capabilities.