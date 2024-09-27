Manmohan Singh turns 92

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh turned 92 on Thursday, with Congress leaders lauding his contributions and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hailing his humility, wisdom and selfless service in shaping the country's future. Singh was prime minister of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2014. He was also India's finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

Born in 1932 in a region now part of Pakistan, Singh is credited as being the key architect of the economic reforms effected by the Rao-led government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor on his birthday. He said on X, “Birthday greetings to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life.” Modi also spoke to the former prime minister on the phone and wished him.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led party leaders in greeting Singh and hailing his contributions to the country. Kharge said Singh stood as a “rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics”. “On the occasion of his birthday, I extend my warmest wishes to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji,” Kharge said. “He stands as a rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics. A visionary statesman, whose actions spoke louder than words, we remain deeply grateful for his tremendous and invaluable contributions to the nation,” the Congress chief said. Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead, he added.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Happy Birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh ji. Your humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping our country’s future continue to inspire me and millions of Indians. Wishing you good health and happiness always!”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended birthday greetings “to the pioneer of liberalisation and economic reforms in the country”. “Manmohan Singh ji gave the people wonderful welfare policies and rights like MGNREGA, Right to Food, Right to Information, Right to Education. Due to your historic efforts for inclusive development, India became one of the few economic powers in the world. Your honesty, hard work, simplicity and humility are an inspiration for all of us. May God keep you healthy and a long life,” she said on X.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, while extending his warmest greetings to Singh, said India saw “unprecedented growth, progress and transformation during the UPA era” under his stewardship.

“It was a time when through a rights-based welfare framework and a reformist zeal, India saw its greatest reduction in poverty and a massive growth of the middle classes,” he said. “His (Singh’s) journey from humble origins to the highest office in the country is an inspiration for generations to come. He is not someone who makes a big show of himself, but rather lets his hard work and talent do the talking,” Venugopal said.

Several other Congress leaders hailed Singh’s contributions to the country while greeting him. The Congress said in a post on X, “Renowned economist and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s entire life has been dedicated to the country.

He has made many public welfare policies keeping in mind the interest, progress and welfare of all sections of the country.” “On behalf of the Congress family, birthday wishes and best wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was the architect of economic prosperity in India. We pray to God for your healthy and long life,” the party said.