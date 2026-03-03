GVMC Commissioner visits STP at Narava

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg conducted a surprise inspection of the sewage treatment plant (STP) located at Narava in Pendurthi on Monday. During the inspection, carried out under the jurisdiction of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the Commissioner reviewed the process of sewage treatment through a PowerPoint presentation from the SCADA room.

Later, he visited the sewage treatment plant and observed the treatment process carried out there.

He examined the operational system through the computer monitoring setup and enquired about various aspects of the plant and the number of machines used for the water treatment.

The Commissioner instructed officials to beautify the sewage treatment plant by developing greenery and landscaping around the premises.

He also informed that there is a possibility of the Chief Minister visiting the plant soon, and therefore directed the engineering officials to prepare a special action plan and complete the required works following strict deadlines.

He further directed the officials to communicate to the railway authorities regarding certain land allocation issues required for carrying out the proposed works.

Executive engineer Dilip, engineers and staff associated with the sewage treatment plant accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.