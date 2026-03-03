City students stand out in summit

Visakhapatnam: Students of the Department of Cyber Security from Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) brought pride to the institution by securing multiple top positions at LNIT Summit 2K26, a technical summit organised by Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of students from various engineering colleges across the region. In the technical quiz competition, S Anjali and Suchitra Paul of III B.Tech cybersecurity won the first prize, earning a cash award.

Their victory highlighted their strong technical knowledge, analytical abilities, and effective teamwork.

S Anjali also secured the third prize in the Start-up Ideathon competition and received a cash prize.

Her innovative startup idea impressed the jury with its originality, practicality and potential impact.

The awards were presented during the valedictory ceremony of ‘LNIT Summit 2K26’, acknowledging the students’ excellence in both technical proficiency and entrepreneurial thinking.

Principal J Sudhakar, Rector V Madhusudhana Rao, and head of the department, CSE–Cyber Security, K Rohit Kumar, along with faculty members, congratulated the students for their remarkable achievement and commended their hard work.