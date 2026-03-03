Modi’s policies can push India to war: Rahul

Hyderabad: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policies are not on the right track, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed serious concern over the Centre’s approach, warning that certain policies of the government could push the country to the brink of a conflict.

Addressing a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, comprising members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, on the prevailing national situation, the senior Congress leader said that there was a potential risk associated with the Indo-American trade deal. He cautioned party leaders to remain vigilant and prepared, stating that “Iran-like situation” must not be allowed to arise in India.

He further alleged that China is backing Pakistan and that both China and Russia are supporting Iran amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Prime Minister had “completely surrendered” to US President Donald Trump and he was now unable to act independently of Washington’s interests.

Emphasising the need for organisational strengthening, Rahul Gandhi urged leaders to focus on party-building and social issues. He said the party and the government were working in coordination in Telangana and called for stronger grassroots engagement.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao sought introduction of a private member’s Bill in Parliament to enhance reservations for Backward Classes (BCs), to which Rahul Gandhi responded positively.

Several senior leaders attended the meeting, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, K C Venugopal, Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and APCC chief Y S Sharmila. Following the meeting at SAP Arts and Science College, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy left for Anantagiri Haritha Resorts to attend the closing ceremony of the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents’ training programme.

Demonstrating martial arts techniques and explaining the basic Jiu-Jitsu moves, Rahul Gandhi encouraged DCC presidents to adopt discipline and self-control in their personal lives. At a session on Congress ideology, he called upon the participants to set aside personal egos and work collectively for the party’s growth.

Stressing the need for cadre development, Rahul Gandhi asked the DCC presidents to identify dedicated workers and prepare at least ten new leaders in each constituency. He reiterated that the party’s interests must take precedence over individual ambitions and outlined what he described as the key challenges facing the country.