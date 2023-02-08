Mann pats students for making chip for ISRO

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday felicitated the girls students of Government Senior Secondary school (Girls) of the city for making a chip which has been installed in a Satellite produced at ISRO. The Chief Minister congratulated these students of the school situated on the Mall Road, for the rare feat and extended them best wishes for the future.

He said that the rare accomplishments of these students will inspire the other students in the coming future to achieve such goals. Bhagwant Mann said that this is a proud moment for the entire state and its people adding that it has once again reflected that Punjab has immense talent which needs to be channelized well. The Chief Minister said that the bright students of this school have proved that there is no dearth of innovation and expertise amongst the students of Punjab.

He said that given a platform these students can excel in any field due to which the state government will make every effort to encourage them. Bhagwant Mann said that the 'Schools of Eminence' being set up by the Punjab government across the state is one such humble effort. The Chief Minister envisioned that these schools will groom the students for the future competitions as per their own interests.

He said that this will help the students excel in the field of their choice and enable them to compete with their convent educated peers globally. Bhagwant Mann also handed over a cheque worth Rs 3 lakh to the students to bear the expenses for SriHarikota adding he said that no stone will be left unturned to facilitate the students for such noble cause.