Mann to thwart Centre’s attempt to snatch water

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann vowed to thwart any attempt of the BJP-led Central government to mete out step-motherly treatment to the state by “snatching the waters” through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The Chief Minister, who reached Nangal town to protest against the move of BBMB to release water, said, “It’s unfortunate that on one hand Punjab is bravely confronting the enemy on the international border and on the other, the BJP government at the Centre is playing dirty games to deprive state of its waters”.

He said Punjab “is on high vigil as Punjab Police are helping the Army to safeguard the 532-km border along with Pakistan”. Mann said, “The “BJP is resorting to such tantrums that is unfortunate”, adding “this should be avoided in this hour of grave crisis”.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to protecting the border and even the waters of the state, for which no stone will be left unturned by the government. He said amidst the escalation at the border, “When the drones are visible at the dams, the BJP is forcing us to stage protests at the highly sensitive zones.”

Mann said, “The BJP “is checking the patience of the state government and is forcing us to take severe action to save our precious waters”. The Chief Minister also questioned the silence of the farmers’ unions over this issue, adding they have not even issued a single statement in this regard. He said they are merely running “their shops by staging road and rail blockades on frivolous issues but are mum over this major issue concerning the state”. The Chief Minister warned the BJP and the BBMB that any such attempt by them can create a major law and order problem in the state, adding that both of them will be responsible for this major loss. He reiterated that the state has no spare water to share with any other state, and even a single drop of water will not be given to anyone.