Manohar Lal Khattar launches new scheme to promote use of e-cars for govt use

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar launched the 'EV as a Service' programme of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), aimed at boosting e-mobility in government offices with the deployment of 5,000 e-cars in government departments over the next two years.

The Union Minister flagged off an EV rally comprising vehicles in multiple segments with the call to action on adopting clean mobility alternatives to reduce emissions.

The programme held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, marks a significant step forward in advancing the adoption of electric cars in Central and State Government ministries/departments, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and institutions.

CESL, a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), as part of its E-Services drive, is leveraging a flexible procurement model, the programme allows for the deployment of a variety of e-car models, enabling government offices to choose e-cars that best align with their operational requirements.

It not only supports the government's environmental sustainability vision but also aligns with India's ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, according to an official statement.

Enabling EV adoption within government fleets, CESL is contributing significantly to cutting carbon emissions, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and bolstering India's energy security.

The CESL has already deployed nearly 2000 nos. of E-Cars across India and is also facilitating the deployment of approximately 17,000 e-buses.

The minister said, "The 'EV as a Service' programme exemplifies CESL's dedication to sustainable innovation and showcases its ability to address the urgent need for clean mobility solutions."

"I commend CESL for not only driving change but for setting an inspiring example in our nation's journey toward greener transportation. With initiatives like these, India moves closer to a future where clean energy is the norm, creating a lasting impact for generations to come," the minister added.

"The launch of 'EV as a Service' follows the recent introduction of the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, a national initiative aimed at fast-tracking India's shift to electric mobility," said Vishal Kapoor, MD & CEO, CESL.

"At CESL, the future of transportation is electric, and by facilitating EV adoption in government fleets, we are enabling large-scale emissions reduction and enhancing energy security for India. This programme aligns stakeholders - from manufacturers and fleet operators to policymakers and users - creating a collaborative ecosystem poised for growth," he explained.

The launch event saw an impressive turnout and featured an EV Exhibition and an EV rally comprising more than 100 electric vehicles from a wide array of segments, including e-bicycles, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, e-tractors, e-mobile charging vans, e-cargo pickups, e-buses, and e-trucks.

Senior officers from Central Government Ministries and Departments such as the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Department of Revenue, and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs attended the event.

Further, various E-Mobility Original Equipment Makers (OEMs), think-tanks and EV enthusiasts attended the event.