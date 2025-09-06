Man’s body found days after he went missing during floods

New Delhi: The body of a man was recovered on Friday, two days after he went missing from the flood-affected area of Garhi Mendhu village in northeast Delhi, police said.

The man was identified as Ombir, a resident of the village, they said.

Police said they had received information on September 3 about the possible drowning of a person in Garhi Mendhu.

“During the inquiry, it was found that Ombir was last seen around 8.30 am that day, moving from Pusta Road towards the village. However, no one saw him drowning,” a police officer said.

Based on this information, police teams conducted search operations along with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local residents. However, despite repeated attempts, they failed to track Ombir. On Friday, around 11 am, a police team, along with rescue personnel, again searched the area near the village and recovered his body, he added.

The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem, police said, adding that legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.

Parts of northeast Delhi, including villages near the Yamuna, have been affected by flooding due to heavy rains last week.