Mansarovar Yatra suspension: Alternative ways explored to offer pilgrims glimpse of Mount Kailash

Pithoragarh: With the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra suspended for several years, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department is exploring the possibility of offering pilgrims a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the old Lipulekh peak here, officials said on Tuesday.

The peak is situated on the western side of the Lipulekh Pass, the gateway to Tibet. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass was last held in 2019. It was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not resumed since.

“A team of tourism department officials, district authorities, adventure tourism experts and Border Roads Organisation officials recently visited the old Lipulekh peak, which offers a clear view of the majestic Mount Kailash, to find out how the spot can be developed as a religious tourism destination,” Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Devesh Shashni, who was also part of the team, told PTI. ‘Kailash Darshan’ from the old Lipulekh peak can be an alternative to the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, the officials said.

“Our team was asked to submit a report on the possibility of religious tourism in the Vyas Valley, for which we visited the old Lipulekh peak, Nabhidhang and Adi Kailash region,” District Tourism Officer Kriti Chand said.

“A snow scooter can take pilgrims to the peak which is located at an altitude of 19,000 feet above the sea level and is 1,800 metres from the Lipulekh Pass,” said the DTO. The BRO has constructed a road up to the base of the peak.

Vyas Valley residents said previously too, the pilgrims who could not cross over to Mansarovar due to old age or health issues used to get ‘darshan’ of the sacred Mount Kailash from the old Lipulekh peak. “One gets a lovely and thrilling view of Mount Kailash from the peak. The only challenges are gusty winds and four critical bends on the way to the peak,” said Bhupal Singh Ronkali, a resident of Vyas Valley’s Rongkong village who has visited the peak several times and shot a video of Mount Kailash from there.