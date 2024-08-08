Live
Manu Bhaker Meets Key Figures Post-Olympics Success
- Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Sonia Gandhi following her historic performance at the Paris Olympics.
- Bhaker, who won two bronze medals, received widespread recognition and support from these leaders.
On Thursday, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker had the honor of meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The day before, she had also met Sonia Gandhi.
Bhaker shared on X, "I am honored to have met the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh, at his New Delhi office." She expressed her gratitude for Singh’s support and inspirational words.
Singh, in turn, shared a post on X, saying, "It was a pleasure to meet India’s ace shooter, Manu Bhaker, who made history at the Paris Olympics by winning two bronze medals. Her remarkable achievements have brought immense pride to the nation. Best wishes for her future endeavors."
Bhupinder Singh Hooda also tweeted about meeting Bhaker, stating, "Today I had the pleasure of congratulating Manu Bhaker, a true pride of Haryana, for her historic achievement of winning two medals in the same Olympic Games. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments and wish her continued success."
On Wednesday, following her return from Paris, Bhaker had met with Sonia Gandhi. The Congress’s X post noted, "Today, Manu Bhaker, who brought honor to the country by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, met with CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi."
Bhaker, alongside shooter Sarabjot Singh, won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal on August 6, defeating South Korea. This achievement made Bhaker the first Indian since Independence to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. She had earlier won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event.