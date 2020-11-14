Mar Thoma Church to be led by new Metropolitan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian church with its headquarters at Thiruvalla in Kerala on Saturday got a new Metropolitan -- Geevarghese Mar Theodosius, who was installed as 22nd supreme head of the more than one-century-old Church.

The installation ceremony took place under strict Covid protocols at the Church headquarters in the presence of several religious leaders, among others.

The 71-year-old new Metropolitan has studied Hinduism in depth and has a Ph.D degree from Canada's McMaster University. Theodosius is hugely liked and a soft-spoken person who has also studied comparative religions at the Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan.

Thiruvalla is nearly 130 km from the state capital and the Church has a follower base of more than 1.6 million with 11 bishops and nearly 1,050 priests.

Theodosius was ordained as a priest in 1973 and was next elevated as a bishop in 1989 and this year in July was promoted as the incumbent head of Mar Thoma church.

Speaking to IANS, the new Metropolitan said he has a huge responsibility when the world is going through tough times, but is confident that the Almighty will be behind him.

Metropolitan Joseph Mar Thoma, who was earlier the head of the Church, passed away in October this year.